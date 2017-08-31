CEO Kevin Holland leaving Singing River Health System

Singing River Health System CEO Kevin Holland is on his way out. Holland announced Thursday he will be leaving the health system Oct. 31.

Holland has served as SRHS CEO since March 2014, though he has worked for the health system in different positions since 1998.

“I will remain forever grateful for the opportunity to serve our community in partnership with each of you. We have faced many challenges together, always guided by an unwavering commitment to our mission of improving health and saving lives,” Holland said in a memo to SRHS physicians and staff.

Holland took over as CEO around the same time the health system started addressing issues concerning its failed pension plan.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.