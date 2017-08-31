NWS confirms EF0 tornado hit Jackson Co.

The National Weather Service has confirmed the storm that blew though the Gulf Park Estates neighborhood Wednesday morning spun up an EF0 tornado.

The day after the tornado finds more clean up and repair work underway. Damaging winds snapped limbs, uprooted large trees, and caused scattered roof damage throughout the waterfront subdivision.

Witnesses said they heard the "roar" of the twister, which skipped through the neighborhood from off the water to the northeast area near the entrance.

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported.

Sharon Kirk was busy Wednesday morning raking storm debris in her yard on Point Aux Chenes Rd. She then took time out to pass cold drinks to the county workers and tree contractors hard at work in the area.

Kirk says plenty of people have come to help out with the cleanup.

"It's wonderful," Kirk said of the outpouring of support.

The roar of chain saws echoed through the neighborhood. Jackson County road crews, private tree contractors, and various utility crews are at work in Gulf Park Estates this day after the storm.

