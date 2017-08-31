MPHS girls powerlifting team gets state championship rings

This is the second consecutive year the girls powerlifting team has won the state championship. (Photo source: WLOX)

High honors were handed out this morning at Moss Point High School. Members of the girls powerlifting team received their state championship rings in a ceremony held at the school this morning.

This is the second consecutive year the girls powerlifting team has won the state championship. What makes this achievement even more impressive is the fact the team didn't even exist four years ago.

Many of the young women spoke about the team as being part of their family and how close they've grown over the past couple of years.

The coach of the team, Kyle Mickelson, became emotional during the ceremony, and said these were the best three years of his coaching life.

Even though this team has reached the top of the state when it comes to powerlifting, what they do in the classroom is just as impressive. Team members sport a collective grade point average of 3.5.

