Irma to become a major hurricane by this weekend

Even though we just got through with Harvey, a new tropical depression or tropical storm could form in the Bay of Campeche or southern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend or next week.More >>
As Harvey causes catastrophic flooding over southeast Texas, the question on everyone’s mind in south MS is, “will it come to south Mississippi?"More >>
Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday night near Rockport, TX as a category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph.More >>
Harvey strengthens into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.More >>
Rainfall amounts could exceed two to four inches in South Mississippi this Sunday and Monday, especially Monday.More >>
Rainfall amounts could exceed four inches in South Mississippi this Sunday and Monday, especially Monday.More >>