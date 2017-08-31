Irma strengthens to Category 2 hurricane

Unfortunately, the models are in disagreement about what happens after that. Some model forecasts bring Irma toward the U.S. East Coast and others bring Irma toward the Gulf of Mexico.

The NHC forecast for Irma calls for it to intensify to major hurricane strength by this weekend as it continues moving west toward the Caribbean.

Tropical Storm Irma in the Atlantic has rapidly intensified into a category two hurricane on Thursday morning.

Here is a tropical update on Irma from WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams:

#Irma a category two hurricane on Thursday morning in the east Atlantic. Expected to reach major hurricane status this weekend. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/ShmVies4tW — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) August 31, 2017

Regardless, we must accept the likely possibility that Irma will be a major hurricane near Cuba some time next week. Even though we do not know if it will threaten the U.S. or not, it has our full attention. We will be tracking the latest as Irma develops. So, keep up with our updates to stay informed.

