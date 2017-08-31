Gulf low could bring rain next week

Forecast rainfall amounts are up into the two to four inch range for South Mississippi.

Any development with this possible system would be slow to occur as it drifts to the north toward the Gulf Coast, threatening tropical rains.

The National Hurricane Center says there is a low chance for development with that area to watch in the Bay of Campeche.

Here is a tropical update from WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams:

Even though we just got through with Harvey, a new tropical depression or tropical storm could form in the Bay of Campeche or southern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend or next week.

Low pressure may form in Gulf by weekend. Regardless of development, tropical rains may return to South MS forecast next week. #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/gPb28uf1HI — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) August 31, 2017

The National Hurricane Center says there is a low chance for development with that area to watch in the Bay of Campeche. Any development would be slow to occur as it drifts to the north toward the Gulf Coast.

Forecast rainfall amounts over the next seven days are up into the two to four inch range for South Mississippi, according to a Thursday forecast.

"Whether this becomes a tropical depression or tropical storm, that may not be that important," said Williams. "Regardless of the chance for development, it looks like it's going to bring tropical rains to the Gulf Coast to parts of Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi that already saw rain this week from Harvey."

"There are still a lot of moving parts in this forecast," Williams said. "So, expect the forecast to change many times with how much rain we expect and where this possible system will go. Be sure to check back for the latest info."

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.