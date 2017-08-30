Close to 200 attend Gulf Coast Idol

Close to 200 people took the stage to perform in Gulf Coast Idol. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Wednesday night was round two of Gulf Coast Idol, the contest that will give two lucky singers a free round trip to the "American Idol" auditions in New Orleans on Sept. 14. Nearly 200 people turned out at the IP Resort and Spa to share their talent before a panel of judges and a crowd of onlookers.

"Who's been your favorite so far? So far, the Jolene girl that sang Jolene," said spectator Tony Goodrum.

"It's always been my passion to sing. You know, my dad passed when I was young, and I just know if I did this he would really be proud of me," said Jasmine Allen, who was the first to take the stage.

"There's a lot of great talent here on the coast. There's a lot of kids who are projecting their voice," said Adam Panni, who came to watch his girlfriend audition.

"We've seen some good acts. They're pretty good. Sounded really good," Goodrum added.

"I've been singing for as long as I can remember," said Ceejay Lewis.

"If you could do exactly what you wanted to do, what would it be? Just become a famous singer. That's really about it," said Kierstin Miller.

"Always chase you're dreams. Always stay up. Be positive. Don't let your guard down," said Allen.

Judges will select a total of 10 people from Wednesday night and the first round of Gulf Coast idol. Those 10 will be invited back for a third round on Sept. 6. Two will be selected from that group and receive silver passes to skip the big line for "American Idol" in New Orleans.

