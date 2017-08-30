Gulf Park Estates residents clean up storm debris

Some residents say they saw a waterspout come off the Mississippi Sound and onto their properties. Now, the cleanup efforts continue.

Gulf Park Estates resident Laylah McLaughlin says she's stunned at how far the storm blew her trampoline.



"My trampoline flew from my backyard and hit something, then took off into the woods back there," said McLaughlin.



McLaughlin and her neighborhood friends say they heard the classic freight train sound while they were at school. Neighbors say they saw what looked like a waterspout followed by a white squall blow off the water.

"It was a gush of circling air, a big old mass, whiteness coming through, rolling through," Darlene Dudley said.

Sidney Vanderslice said his backyard surveillance camera picked up the moments before impact.

"I was looking where it came on land, through this field in the back of the house. As soon as the trampoline lifted and garbage cans flew, the power went out. By the time I got here, within two to three minutes, first responders were here," said Vanderslice.



He said his mother was inside the home when a tree fell onto the roof. Now, his friends are helping him get the tree off his home as he works to find out if his insurance will cover the damage.

Although it hasn't been officially confirmed yet, the National Weather Service says it's likely a tornado did come ashore.

