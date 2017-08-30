HOW TO: Avoid scams, rumors in Harvey's wake

Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.More >>
A strong storm raced through Gulf Park Estates in Jackson County on Wednesday; toppling trees, damaging homes and taking down power linesMore >>
A woman hired as a housekeeper in Pass Christian is accused of taking something very valuable from her employer; an AKC registered Pomeranian.More >>
While Texas is reeling from Harvey, Bishop Louis Kihneman is feeling the pain in a personal way.More >>
With so many questions, rumors, and offers circulating across social media, officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has some advice.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
In Jasper, city officials were also forced to release water from the Angelina and Neches river dam, near the B.A. Steinhagen Reservoir. The water was almost spilling over the dam, when the decision was made. Not only will this add to the record amount of water created by Harvey, but more houses will be in danger of flooding.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.More >>
Even when the car stopped, the suspect was still trying to get the driver to get out, but the driver took off again with him still holding on.More >>
