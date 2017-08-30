Six-time convicted felon sentenced to life in prison

A six-time convicted felon will spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of aggravated assault domestic violence by a Jackson County jury Wednesday.

James Devon Brown, 36, choked his girlfriend in February of 2013. The jury found him guilty after a two-day trial.

"I hope this case and the life without parole sentence serves as notice that domestic violence must not and should not be tolerated. This defendant demonstrated his disregard for the laws of this state many times, with six prior convictions,” said District Attorney Tony Lawrence. “I am proud that his criminal career is over."

Judge Kathy Brown sentenced Brown to life in prison as a habitual offender because of six prior felony convictions, two of which were violent crimes.

"Mr. Brown is a six-time convicted felon whose prior criminal record and his violent act toward the victim in this case show that he has earned a sentence of life without parole,” said Assistant District Attorney Shon Ellerby. “Without the courage of the victim, the state would not have been able to hold the defendant accountable for his actions."

