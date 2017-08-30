Housekeeper swiped Pomeranian from employer, police said

A woman hired as a housekeeper in Pass Christian is accused of taking something very valuable from her employer; an AKC registered Pomeranian.

Police Chief Timothy Hendricks said 37-year-old Sarah Jean Bowers was charged with one felony count of dog stealing after she reportedly took the dog when she left her job.

On the bright side, Hendricks said the pooch was found unharmed at a home in Gulfport and was reunited with its owner.

Hendricks said Bowers’ bond was set at $2,500, and she was released from custody pending a preliminary court hearing.

