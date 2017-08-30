Our Daily Bread temporarily closes after rain damage

Heavy rains collapsed the roof at Our Daily Bread in Pascagoula creating a mess in the dining area. (Photo source: WLOX)

Our Daily Bread in Pascagoula serves anywhere from 100 to 150 people every day at the center on Old Mobile Highway.

But after heavy rain caused the roof to collapse on Wednesday, the center has shut its doors.

In the food storage warehouse, water gushing from under the walls after rains flooded the grounds outsode.

“Every time we get something like this storm that came, that puts the icing on the cake with this roof,” said the center's director. “This is an old building. I really do need help. I don’t like asking for it, but I really do need the help.”

The non-profit center serves one meal a day, seven days a week. Being closed has created issues.

“I’m not getting any food stamps, si I don’t have any money to buy food and I'm about ready to get evicted,” said Michael Stewart. “This is the only place I’ve been able to come and get some food once a day.”

Jared Barrett has come to the center for a few times and he knows how important it is.

“For lunch, this is a really good place to eat for those who need it,” Barrett said. “You know, they help a lot of people.”

At this point, officials aren’t sure when the center will re-open.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.