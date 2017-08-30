Our Daily Bread temporarily closes after rain damage

Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.More >>
A strong storm raced through Gulf Park Estates in Jackson County on Wednesday; toppling trees, damaging homes and taking down power linesMore >>
A woman hired as a housekeeper in Pass Christian is accused of taking something very valuable from her employer; an AKC registered Pomeranian.More >>
While Texas is reeling from Harvey, Bishop Louis Kihneman is feeling the pain in a personal way.More >>
With so many questions, rumors, and offers circulating across social media, officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has some advice.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
