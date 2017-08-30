Desmond Moore still on the radar 3 years after disappearance

It has been three years since Desmond Moore went missing in Gautier, but investigators involved in the case continue to follow leads and have not given up hope.

Moore was last seen leaving his mother’s house on Aug. 30, 2014 to meet friends at the Pizza Hut on Ladnier Rd. Moore never made it to the restaurant, and he hasn’t been seen since.

He was 24 years old at the time of his disappearance.

Moore’s mother, Delaina Moore, spent months after her son’s disappearance knocking on doors and passing out fliers with his face on them.

"I am not going to rest until I put my hands on Desmond Moore," Delaina told WLOX News Now in September of 2014.

Gautier Police Department spokesman Casey Baxter said several agencies are still investigating Moore’s disappearance. They hold hope that one day the mystery will be solved and bring closure to his family.

If you have any information that could lead investigators to Moore, please call the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.