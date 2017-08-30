Shovel in hand, Moss Point mayor responds to street flooding

Rose Dr. and Eastwood Dr. are two of the streets that were running like rivers as the heavy downpours pounded the neighborhood. (Photo source: WLOX)

Moss Point Mayor Mario King was awakened by phone calls at 2 a.m. telling him about fast rising water on several streets following torrential rains.

King spent the rest of the morning doing what he could to help flooded residents, from ferrying children to school and helping his public works crews keep the drains free of debris.

Rose Dr. and Eastwood Dr. are two of the streets that were running like rivers as the heavy downpours pounded the neighborhood along Frederick St. Once the rains ceased, both flooded streets drained rather quickly.

Rose Dr. has been notorious for flooding over the years, but a drainage improvement project two years ago helped tremendously. King said one priority is keeping existing drains clear of dirt and debris.

By late morning, with shovel in hand, the young mayor was busy clearing a drain on Eastwood as the remaining rain waters flowed into the drain pipes.

