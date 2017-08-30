Jack & Jill scholars fly high in Slidell

The students had the opportunity to learn about aviation, and some even flew the plane. (Photo source: Facebook)

If you ask a group of children what they want to be when they grow up, there's likely at least one who wants to become a pilot.

Depending on exposure and accessibility - among other factors - it's a profession or hobby that doesn't always make the cut. But thanks to the New Orleans Golden Eagles, a group of area kids recently had the opportunity to fly high.

On Aug. 26, the Starfish group of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chapter of Jack and Jill traveled to the Slidell Airport for a day of aviation fun. The Eagles, who are part of the National Black Pilot Association, gave the young scholars a tour of the airport and spoke to them about how to make aviation a reality.

While the entire group was able to experience virtual flight simulation, 14 of the kids were able to experience flight lessons.

"We had planned this event over a month and were afraid the the upcoming storm may ruin that plan, but luckily that rain held off," said parent LaKeisha Jackson-Patton. "The children had the opportunity to participate in a flight simulator experience while learning about flight safety; all before actually going up into the air in groups."

According to Jackson-Patton, Jack and Jill aims to provide children with extraordinary moments and opportunities to experience life out of the norm.

