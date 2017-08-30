WLOX Editorial: Thank you Cajun Navy

As the flood waters rose in Texas, it quickly became apparent that first responders who were immediately available for the emergency were overwhelmed. The task at hand was just too daunting.

So on came the nearby neighbors with boats, canoes, high water vehicles, and most of all a selfless attitude to help. It wasn't long before people from hundreds of miles away poured in with more boats with that same selfless attitude to help those in need.

In so many cases, the civilian armada, the so called Cajun Navy or the fishermen next door organized themselves and did what needed to be done. They cruised the waterways that were once streets, literally answering yells for "help," as the waters continued to rise. They rescued families with infants, toddlers, seniors in wheelchairs and pets. And the local government did the smart thing. They welcomed the help.

These volunteers did not do this difficult and dangerous work for money. They didn't do it for praise. But we praise you anyway. To every member of the volunteer Navy who fought back against Harvey, well done.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.