WLOX Editorial: We salute America's storm heroes

Many Americans are in a tough spot this week. And thousands of people have come to their aid. The chaos created by Hurricane Harvey is being defeated by the tremendous outpouring of unselfish and heroic acts of friends, neighbors, and strangers.

Once again, our faith in humanity, our faith in Americans is restored. There is no doubt that the heroic acts of so many have limited the casualties. We salute these American Heroes.

And the need continues. Many of you are rising to the occasion donating food, money and other needed items.

But the need is great. We hope all who can give will give and help our fellow Americans who continue to be in a tough spot. That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

