WLOX Editorial: A message to our DirecTV viewers

In one day, local DirecTV viewers may experience what millions of other subscribers across the country already have and lose access to their favorite news, weather, and programming. We have been working hard to reach an agreement to keep WLOX on DirecTV's lineup, but time is running out and DirectTV has refused to come to a fair agreement to continue carrying us.

It's unfortunate, but it has happened before. Since 2015 DirecTV has dropped local channels from its system 14 times leaving millions of its customers in the dark. If this happens here, it means you could miss ABC and CBS programming including college football and even the big match up Saturday between number one Alabama and number three Florida State.

This matter is very important to us. You are very important to us. And we're committed to continue working to reach an agreement with DirecTV without any interruption. The deadline is 11:59 p.m., tomorrow, August 31st.

Please go to ourlocalcommitment.com for more information and learn how you can support keeping WLOX on. And remember you always have choices: We are free over the air, at wlox.com, our free news and weather apps, on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, CBS All Access, Hulu, and PlayStation Vue. We are also available through other local cable and Satellite providers.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.