Fuel leaking from sunken boat in Pass Christian Harbor

In one day, local DirecTV viewers may experience what millions of other subscribers across the country already have… and lose access to their favorite news, weather, and programming. We have been working hard to reach an agreement to keep WLOX on DirecTV's lineup, but time is running out and DirectTV has refused to come to a fair agreement to continue carrying us.More >>
Even though South Mississippi is hundreds of miles from the center of the storm, Tropical Storm Harvey's impacts are still being felt.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.More >>
An accident in the Pass Christian Harbor left a boat underwater and a big mess to clean up.More >>
The rain fell overnight. The water quickly filled Pascagoula streets. Cars got swallowed up by swift moving current. Flood waters encircled homes. Pascagoula's fire department deployed its high water truck and rescued people from the water. Some of the trapped people were at two different properties on Tupelo Avenue. Others got stranded in their cars when water got too high on Chicot Street. The fire chief says his rescue crews took the flood victims to the Pascagoula Police Department.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
After Kevin Hart issued a challenge on social media, many celebrities have donated money to help the victims of Harvey.More >>
Deputies said a woman was headed home with her 11-year-old son when he called 911 about her erratic driving.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.More >>
