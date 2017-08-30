Pascagoula fire teams rescue people from rising waters

The rain fell overnight. The water quickly filled Pascagoula streets. Cars got swallowed up by swift moving current. Flood waters encircled homes. Pascagoula's fire department deployed its high water truck and rescued people from the water. Some of the trapped people were at two different properties on Tupelo Avenue. Others got stranded in their cars when water got too high on Chicot Street. The fire chief says his rescue crews took the flood victims to the Pascagoula Police Department.More >>
Eventhough South Mississippi is hundreds of miles from the center of the storm, Harvey's impacts are still being felt. Intense overnight rain bands have led to flash flooding in Pascagoula. WLOX meteorologist Wesley Williams says over six inches of rain fell in less than two hours overnight. According to Capt. Doug Adams with the Pascagoula Police Department Highway 90 was closed from Pascagoula Street to just east of Market Street due to flooding, but has since reopened. In Jackson ...
On the 12-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, a group of students at West Harrison High School did their part to pitch in and help during another natural disaster.
Harrison County is in good shape but still has more work to do. That was the basic message from board of supervisors president Kent Jones.
New unmanned flight technology is requiring Keesler Air Force Base to be a step ahead of the game.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them "prisoners" in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.
Deputies said a woman was headed home with her 11-year-old son when he called 911 about her erratic driving.
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.
More than 700 people - and even their pets - are calling Jim McIngvale's two Gallery Furniture stores home for now, until Harvey's floodwaters subside and they can get on with their lives.
A Waco woman is among thousands of passengers on Carnival Cruise ships that are stranded and unable to return to Galveston because of Harvey.
A video on Twitter of a little girl wandering in the flooded streets holding her sippy cup in Pearland, TX has gone viral on Twitter.
