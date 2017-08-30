Strong storms slam the coast overnight

Eventhough South Mississippi is hundreds of miles from the center of the storm, Harvey's impacts are still being felt.

Intense overnight rain bands have led to flash flooding in Pascagoula. WLOX meteorologist Wesley Williams says over six inches of rain fell in less than two hours overnight. According to Capt. Doug Adams with the Pascagoula Police Department Highway 90 was closed from Pascagoula Street to just east of Market Street due to flooding, but has since reopened. In Jackson County reports are also coming in about downed trees, and wind damage.

According to the Mississippi Power outage nearly 100 in Jackson County without power. Officials say crews are working to restore power.

In Hancock County, EMA Director Brian Adam says 142 streets have water over the roads. 14 of those are impassible to cars.

WLOX meteorologist Wesley Williams says after Thursday, our flood threat should end but we'll still see scattered storms in the forecast for Friday into the weekend.

