Strong storms slam the coast overnight

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Eventhough South Mississippi is hundreds of miles from the center of the storm, Harvey's impacts are still being felt.

Intense overnight rain bands have led to flash flooding in Pascagoula. WLOX meteorologist Wesley Williams says over six inches of rain fell in less than two hours overnight. According to Capt. Doug Adams with the Pascagoula Police Department Highway 90 was closed from Pascagoula Street to just east of Market Street due to flooding, but has since reopened. In Jackson County reports are also coming in about downed trees, and wind damage.

According to the Mississippi Power outage nearly 100 in Jackson County without power. Officials say crews are working to restore power.

In Hancock County, EMA Director Brian Adam says 142 streets have water over the roads. 14 of those are impassible to cars.

WLOX meteorologist Wesley Williams says after Thursday, our flood threat should end but we'll still see scattered storms in the forecast for Friday into the weekend. 

  Pascagoula fire teams rescue people from rising waters

    The rain fell overnight. The water quickly filled Pascagoula streets. Cars got swallowed up by swift moving current. Flood waters encircled homes. Pascagoula's fire department deployed its high water truck and rescued people from the water. Some of the trapped people were at two different properties on Tupelo Avenue. Others got stranded in their cars when water got too high on Chicot Street. The fire chief says his rescue crews took the flood victims to the Pascagoula Police Department.

    The rain fell overnight. The water quickly filled Pascagoula streets. Cars got swallowed up by swift moving current. Flood waters encircled homes. Pascagoula's fire department deployed its high water truck and rescued people from the water. Some of the trapped people were at two different properties on Tupelo Avenue. Others got stranded in their cars when water got too high on Chicot Street. The fire chief says his rescue crews took the flood victims to the Pascagoula Police Department.

    Eventhough South Mississippi is hundreds of miles from the center of the storm, Harvey's impacts are still being felt. Intense overnight rain bands have led to flash flooding in Pascagoula. WLOX meteorologist Wesley Williams says over six inches of rain fell in less than two hours overnight. According to Capt. Doug Adams with the Pascagoula Police Department Highway 90 was closed from Pascagoula Street to just east of Market Street due to flooding, but has since reopened. In Jackson ...

    Eventhough South Mississippi is hundreds of miles from the center of the storm, Harvey's impacts are still being felt. Intense overnight rain bands have led to flash flooding in Pascagoula. WLOX meteorologist Wesley Williams says over six inches of rain fell in less than two hours overnight. According to Capt. Doug Adams with the Pascagoula Police Department Highway 90 was closed from Pascagoula Street to just east of Market Street due to flooding, but has since reopened. In Jackson ...

  High school students help Hurricane Harvey relief effort

    On the 12-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, a group of students at West Harrison High School did their part to pitch in and help during another natural disaster. 

    On the 12-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, a group of students at West Harrison High School did their part to pitch in and help during another natural disaster. 

