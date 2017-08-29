Domino's High School Football Player of the Week: Enrique Whaley of Stone High

The Domino's High School Football Player of the Week turned in an impressive, dominating performance on Friday. He roamed the secondary making sure the opposition would have difficulty in completing passes.

Enrique Whaley made sure the Harrison Central passing game would not become a factor on Friday. In one way, it did play a major role in Stone beating Harrison Central 21-7.

Whaley branched out in the secondary and covered Red Rebel receivers like a blanket. When the ball hit the airways, Whaley was Johnny on the spot. He made three interceptions and once the ball hit his hands, Enrique took off and totaled 100 yards in returns. He also displayed his athletic skills on a fake punt and kickoff return.

Enrique Whaley is the Domino's Player of the Week.

Whaley said, "I just stayed focus. I had a good practice. That's the mentality you've got to have. I trust my technique, my progression and all that and it led me to three interceptions." He added, "We had it in our minds that we were going to beat Harrison Central, but we had to stay physical."

Tomcats head coach John Feaster says Whaley is a game changer for his team.

"He's a special player with a high skill level., "stated coach Feaster. "He's a talented kid. Most talented kid that I've been around since I've been coaching. The thing about him, he outworks everyone in practice."

Feaster says the win over Harrison Central was huge for the Stone football program.

"Still in the beginning process, so every win is huge for us, "said coach Feaster.

The Tomcats face another Class 6A team and battle the Indians in Biloxi Friday night at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.