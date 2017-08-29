Jumbo Shrimp-Shuckers game postponed & Johnny Davis is named "Best Hustler"

The Biloxi Shuckers remain in the Southern League South Division playoff hunt with 7 games remaining, trailing the Jumbo Shrimp by 3 games. On Tuesday, the Shuckers were hoping to inch closer to Jacksonville, following a 7-1 win over the Jumbo Shrimp.

Shuckers manager Mike Guerrero and his players must wait on the weather. Tuesday's game was postponed due to rain and plans call for a doubleheader with Jacksonville beginning 5:35 p.m. Wednesday at MGM Park. Let's hope the rainy weather will subside and allow the Jumbo Shrimp and Shuckers go play two seven-inning games.

Any fan with a ticket to Tuesday's game may exchange it for a ticket of equal value for Wednesday's doubleheader.

Fans will be allowed to come on the field after completion of the doubleheader to get autographs and take pictures with Shuckers players. Of course, that all depends on the weather.

It was also on Tuesday that outfielder Johnny Davis was named the Southern League's "Best Hustler" in 2017. Davis becomes the first player in Shuckers history to earn the award and the first Brewers minor leaguer since Josh Prince with the Huntsville Stars in 2014.

Davis has stolen a club record and career-best 45 bases in 55 attempts and that is tops in all of Double-A baseball. He's Biloxi's all-time leader in stolen bases with 61 over the past two seasons.

Shuckers manager Mike Guerrero said, "The best way to describe Johnny's season is to say that he has utilized the best tool, speed, to his advantage. He has energized our team this season with the way he runs the bases and plays the game."

Davis has watched his bat get hot during the second half of the season. He's batting .322 in July and .299 since the All-Star break and leads the Shuckers with a .264 batting average. His 127 hits are tied for sixth in the Southern League and he made the top play on ESPN's SportsCenter in April after leaping high in the air at MGM Park to rob a batter of a home run. He has hit 5 home runs and 29 RBI so far and they are both career highs.

Davis, a Compton, California native was selected by the Brewers in the 22nd round of the 2013 drafter. He played just one season of organized baseball at West Los Angeles College.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.