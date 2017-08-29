TS Harvey raises flooding concerns

Bracing for the rain Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to bring to South Mississippi, self-serve sandbag locations remain open. (Photo source: WLOX)

South Mississippi is feeling the effects of rain bands from Tropical Storm Harvey. Rain has been pouring in the area for much of the day.

There’s more on the way over the next few days, and all that rain is already leading to flooding concerns along the coast.

We will continue to have off and on heavy rain throughout Thursday with four to eight inches of rain falling in that time period. That could lead to some flash flooding in spots.

A flash flood watch is in place through Thursday, with the main concerns being minor urban flooding and minor river flooding.

The three coastal counties are also under a coastal flood advisory through Thursday as tides could be one to two feet above normal. High tide occurs each day in the morning hours.

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team will keep you informed throughout this event.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.