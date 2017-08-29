TS Harvey raises flooding concerns

South Mississippians are rallying to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. There are several sites on the coast where donations are being accepted to take to those in need.More >>
Rain postponed Tuesday's Biloxi Shuckers home game with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.More >>
On the 12-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, a group of students at West Harrison High School did their part to pitch in and help during another natural disaster.More >>
South Mississippi is feeling the effects of rain bands from Tropical Storm Harvey. Rain has been pouring in the area for much of the day.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court is asking attorneys for Mississippi's governor to file arguments defending the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.More >>
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility...More >>
21-year-old Nicholas Coats was arrested for murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Chelsie Lynn Kirschten. 19-year-old Lidarius Dixon turned himself in at JPD Headquarters. He has been charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.More >>
