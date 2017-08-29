High school students help Hurricane Harvey relief effort

The students in Pollard's class made a video and designed posters to promote the donation drive. (Photo source: WLOX)

On the 12-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, a group of students at West Harrison High School did their part to pitch in and help during another natural disaster.

"We're here to help them," said student Deniyah Downs.

Tiffani Pollard is a teacher at West Harrison, and she's organizing the effort with her broadcast journalism class to send supplies to Texas to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

“We remember how hard it was after Katrina, and we want to make sure the people of Texas don't suffer like we did," Pollard said.

Many of the students in Pollard's class were under the age of five on Aug. 29, 2005. But, they still have memories of the devastation and can relate to what the people in Texas are going through.

"This really hits home, because a lot of people, they don't even have houses to live in," said student Mikayla Hickman.

All 22 schools in the Harrison County School District are taking donations of supplies and money. Once collected, the supplies will be sent to help families of the Aldine School District outside of Houston.

Pollard said it's a way for her students to lift the spirits of people dealing with so much loss.

"They remember the aftermath, they remember the devastation and the destruction, and we just hate for anybody in the United States or anywhere over the world to go through the type of pain that we had to go through," Pollard said.

The students in Pollard's class also made a video and designed posters to promote the donation drive.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.