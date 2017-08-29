Keesler hoping to inform public on drone usage and restrictions

The U.S. Supreme Court is asking attorneys for Mississippi's governor to file arguments defending the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag.More >>
South Mississippians are rallying to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. There are several sites on the coast where donations are being accepted to take to those in need.More >>
Harrison County is in good shape but still has more work to do. That was the basic message from board of supervisors president Kent Jones.More >>
New unmanned flight technology is requiring Keesler Air Force Base to be a step ahead of the game.More >>
Tunica County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teen that's been missing since Sunday.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
Harvey is the wettest tropical cyclone in contiguous United States history.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
A Houston police officer drowned in flood waters over the weekend, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
A Waco woman is among thousands of passengers on Carnival Cruise ships that are stranded and unable to return to Galveston because of Harvey.More >>
