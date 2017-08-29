Katrina's victims remembered on the storm's 12th anniversary

The somber wreath laying ceremony at War Memorial Park in Pass Christian Tuesday morning commemorated the 12th anniversary of the day Hurricane Katrina roared ashore. (Photo source: WLOX)

A somber wreath laying ceremony at War Memorial Park in Pass Christian Tuesday morning commemorated the 12th anniversary of the day Hurricane Katrina roared ashore.

Mayor Chipper McDermott, first responders, and residents gathered near the monument that bears the names of 28 people from Pass Christian who died on August 29, 2005.

As rain fell, prayers were spoken. Mayor McDermott talked about the tragedy that was Katrina and asked everyone to pray for the people of Houston.

Since the 10th anniversary of the storm, Katrina's anniversary has typically been low key in South Mississippi. Many coast residents who lost so much to the storm's wind and water prefer to forget that fateful day.

