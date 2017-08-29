Ingalls Shipbuilding’s parent company, Huntington Ingalls Industries, is helping people affected by the devastating flooding in Taxes caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The shipbuilding giant announced Tuesday it has donated $50,000 to the American Red Cross for relief efforts.

Ingalls has 650 employees in Texas, and the company wants to ensure everyone affected by Harvey has what they need.

“We want to help ensure they, and the hundreds of thousands of people affected by Hurricane Harvey, get the support they need in the storm’s aftermath,” said Mike Petters, HII’s president and CEO. “HII is proud to join other companies and thousands of private citizens in lending support to the relief effort.”

