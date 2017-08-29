Katrina remembered during state of the county address in Biloxi

The event was hosted by the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce and was attended by at least 300 people. (Photo source: WLOX)

Harrison County is in good shape but still has more work to do. That was the basic message from board of supervisors president Kent Jones.

Jones delivered the annual state of the county address today at the IP Casino Resort. The event was hosted by the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce and was attended by at least 300 people.

Jones talked about the county’s budget, which is approximately $112 million a year. He outlined the expenditures that go into such things as parks and recreation, senior services, public safety, and roads and bridges.

The most telling moment of his speech was when he remembered what happened on the Mississippi Gulf Coast 12 years ago. That's when Hurricane Katrina slammed into us, changing all of our lives in the space of 12 hours.

Jones asked everyone to remember the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas, and offered a prayer.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.