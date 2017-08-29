Freddy Paralta tied Shuckers record with 12 strikeouts in 7-1 win over Jumbo Shrimp

Biloxi Shuckers manager Mike Guerrero was going to pitch former Mississippi State standout Brandon Woodruff Monday night. Woodruff was assigned to Biloxi and is hoping to make his way back to the Milwaukee Brewers. He's 1-1 in the Major Leagues and has 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings with a 1.62 ERA.

When rain delayed the start of the game, Guerrero decided to send Freddy Peralta on the mound and the move proved fruitful. The Shuckers, needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, won convincingly by the score of 7-1. Peralta (W. 2-4) put on a pitching clinic. In six innings, he gave up only 2 hits, no runs with one base-on-balls and a club tying-record 12 strikeouts.

Biloxi now trails the Jumbo Shrimp by 3 games, tied with Mobile for second-place in the Southern League South Division standings. Montgomery defeated the BayBears 4-0 Monday night. The Shuckers have 7 regular season games remaining on the 2017 schedule.

Plenty of rain is in the forecast over the next few days and it could cause a problem Tuesday and Wednesday with the Shuckers hosting Jacksonville at MGM Park. On Thursday, the Shuckers and Mobile BayBears hook-up in a five-game series in Mobile, a crucial series that could determine the South Division second-half champion and ticket to the Southern League playoffs facing Chattanooga.

The Shuckers plated three runs in the bottom of the second and exploded for 4 more runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the game out of reach for Jacksonville. Jacob Nottingham provided the big stick, belting a three run home run, his 9th, in the 6th inning.

Troy Stokes Junior had 3 hits in 4 trips to the plate and had an RBI. Angel Ortega, Dustin DeMuth, and Johnny Davis each had an RBI.

Weather permitting the Jumbo Shrimp and Shuckers meet 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.

