Pascagoula adopts Texas city in wake of historic flooding

They will be collecting donations for at least the next week.(Image Source: WLOX News)

Coast cities are already organizing relief efforts for Texas flood victims. Pascagoula Mayor Dane Maxwell said his city has adopted League City, Texas, a suburb outside of Houston that has already taken on more than 20 inches of water.

Donations can be dropped off at the Pascagoula Police Department or any fire station any time of day or night. The Pascagoula Service Center is also taking donations.

Business owner Rusty Seaman organized a collection even before he even knew about Pascagoula adopting League City.

"With everything that went on during Katrina, everyone here suffered a great deal. The pictures, you just, you know it hits home, and you want to do what you can for other people,” said Seaman.

Mayor Maxwell said adopting the Texas city seemed like a natural fit.

“When I was here in Katrina, I was on Allendale there in Pascagoula sleeping in a trailer, and the first people I saw to come rescue us were Texas state troopers. So, we've got to pay it forward,” said Maxwell.

The items that are needed include cleaning products, tools, boots, bottled water, trash bags, gloves, baby wipes, and gift cards. Donations will be collected for at least the next week.

READ MORE: How to donate to victims of Hurricane Harvey

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.