Suspect in 2015 Good Friday murder pleads guilty

The suspect in the 2015 shooting death of a man in Pass Christian pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder, according to Assistant District Attorney Crosby Parker.

Alexander Joseph Dedeaux III was set to go to trial Tuesday for first-degree murder. His charge was downgraded as part of the plea deal.

Dedeaux was accused of shooting 21-year-old Bruce Robinson Jr. to death outside an abandoned home on West Railroad St. on Good Friday in 2015.

Robinson’s family had to relive the pain of his murder months after he was killed when someone vandalized his grave site in Bay St. Louis.

Family members said Robinson had a troubled past but he was working to turn his life around. Robinson’s aunt said he had proposed to his girlfriend and had recently started a job training program so he could provide for his young daughter.

Dedeaux, 21, was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 20 suspended, leaving 20 to serve.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.