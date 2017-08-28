Waitr expands food delivery service to Biloxi

The food delivery app Waitr is expanding its service area to Biloxi, adding new restaurant options, and hiring drivers to make deliveries.

The service launched in the Gulfport area back in April and caught on fast.

"Our decision to quickly expand into Biloxi is a reflection of overwhelming public demand for Waitr in the area," said Addison Killebrew, Launch Director for Waitr. "The Biloxi community and restaurant owners saw the excitement and success of our food delivery in Gulfport. We’re thrilled we can now meet that demand here."

Using Waitr is as easy as downloading the app on your Apple or Android device. After creating an account, you choose a restaurant, browse the menu, and order. A credit card is used for all payments, making it quick and secure.

You can also order online at waitrapp.com.

Menu prices are the same on the app as they are at the restaurants. The delivery charge is a flat fee of $5 whether you order one small item or multiple items.

Waitr can also be used for carry out orders. Users order from the app and are alerted at the exact time when the order is ready for pick-up. There is no charge to consumers for placing these orders.

Currently, Waitr is partnered with more than 60 restaurants between Biloxi and Gulfport, and more are expected to be added in the coming weeks.

Waitr is currently hiring in Biloxi. Drivers can apply at https://waitrapp.com/become-a-driver

