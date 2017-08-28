Jackson Co. supervisors talk SRHS behind closed doors

At a special called meeting this morning, members of the Jackson County Board of Supervisors went behind closed doors for almost two hours. (Photo source: WLOX)

At a special called meeting this morning, members of the Jackson County Board of Supervisors went behind closed doors for almost two hours. They went into executive session to discuss potential litigation and pending litigation over the beleaguered Singing River Health System pension fund.

Board President Troy Ross also confirmed that personnel issues were discussed behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, seven retirees in attendance at the meeting expressed their frustration at the amount of executive sessions being held about the future of their retirement system.

SRHS retirees expressing more frustration about closed door meetings concerning their retirement.@WLOX pic.twitter.com/yznykLcoNv — dougwalkerwlox (@dougwalkerwlox) August 28, 2017

As you may recall, the SRHS retirement fund almost went bankrupt three years ago and was ordered reinstated by the courts. A settlement that was reached between a majority of the retirees was rejected recently by a three-judge panel of the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

The case has now been sent back for rehearing to federal court in Gulfport.

In addition to meeting among themselves, supervisors also invited several members of the board of trustees for the hospital system behind closed doors.

When the meeting ended just before 11 a.m., supervisors came back out and announced no action had been taken and then adjourned.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.