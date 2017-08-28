LIST: How to donate to victims of Hurricane Harvey

You can drop off canned food donations at Island View or The Shed until 7 p.m. Monday and then from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every following day until all relief trucks are filled. (Photo source: WLOX)

South Mississippians are rallying to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. There are several sites on the coast where donations are being accepted to take to those in need.

At Island View Casino, a group is offering cooking skills, time, and food to help flood victims in Houston, TX. Brad Orrison, owner of The Shed Barbeque and Blues Joint, is one of the organizers involved with Operation BBQ.

The goal of the operation is to get 100,000 meals together to send to Texas.

The group is also taking up donations to help out. You can drop off canned food, cleaning supplies, diapers, and personal hygiene product donations at Island View until 7 p.m. Monday and then from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every following day until all relief trucks are filled. Canned food donations can also be dropped off at The Shed.

Donations are also being accepted at Borguezan Granite on E. North St. in Pass Christian, Compton and Son Appliance on Pass Rd. in Gulfport, J. Carter & Co. Real Estate and Development in Gulfport, and at the Pascagoula Service Center on Amonett St.. Cheeky Monkey Cake Company will be taking donations Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hoods Discount Home Center in Gulfport is also accepting the supplies mentioned above in addition to paper products, pet food and supplies, batteries and flashlights, medicine and first aid supplies, and gift cards to major stores.

The Gulfport Police Department is also accepting prepaid gift cards.

Supplies can also be dropped off in the front lobby of Pearl River Central High School until noon Thursday.

The Mississippi chapter of the American Red Cross is offering a more hands-on way to help out in Texas. If you want to volunteer, there will be a training session Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Red Cross office on Pass Rd. in Gulfport.

You can also make a monetary donation to the American Red Cross by texting “Harvey” to 90999.

