LSU transfer Saivion Smith rounding out his game at MGCCC

Normally sporting blue and gold, Mississippi Gulf Coast have a bit of a purple and gold flair this season. The Bulldogs boast a pair of transfers from LSU this season, defensive lineman Isaiah Washington and defensive back Saivion Smith. Smith comes to Perkinston after spending his true freshman year in a reserve role at LSU.

"The experience helped me a lot," Smith said of his time with the Tigers. "Being that I played in ten games, having great coaches from Les Miles, Coach Orgeron and Coach Raymond, I feel like they prepared me a lot for this situation I'm in."

He's one of several players to transfer out of Baton Rouge since the coaching switch from Miles to Orgeron, which is to be expected with any regime change. For Smith, the choice of where to go next came easy.

"I chose Gulf Coast because they have great history of pushing guys through, getting them to the next level," Smith said. "Great coaching with (Bulldogs head coach Chad) Huff, (secondary/special teams coach Stevon) Moore, these guys are second to none. Just like the facilities, second to none. Everything at Gulf Coast is second to none."

Once rated as the number five cornerback in the country, the Florida native now finds himself all over the field in Perkinston, spending time at corner, wide receiver and punt returner in fall camp.

"Saivion has got some God-given ability," Huff said. "He's really, really stepped up. (He) started learning the defense, started learning the offense, he's a guy that can do multiple things."

While Smith isn't shy about wanting to get back into FBS football, when asked what he wants to accomplish this year at Mississippi Gulf Coast?

"National championship."

Smith and the Bulldogs kick off the 2017 regular season at home this Thursday against Itawamba at 7 p.m.

