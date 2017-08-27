Nottingham, Shuckers play long ball in crucial win on Sunday

The Biloxi Shuckers hit back-to-back-to-back home runs for the first time in franchise history, coming back to beat the first-place Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 10-5 on Sunday night. Angel Ortega, Javier Betancourt and Jacob Nottingham each went deep in the seventh inning to keep Biloxi alive in the playoff race.More >>
The capacity crowd of 14,623 cheered McGregor on, but they quieted as the fight progressed and Mayweather showed his dominance.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp started a pivotal series at MGM Park on Saturday expecting a pitcher's duel, but the opposite held true as the Jumbo Shrimp slugged their way to a 7-6 victory.More >>
