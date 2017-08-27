Nottingham, Shuckers play long ball in crucial win on Sunday - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Nottingham, Shuckers play long ball in crucial win on Sunday

Shuckers catcher Jacob Nottingham celebrates after hitting a home run at MGM Park Shuckers catcher Jacob Nottingham celebrates after hitting a home run at MGM Park
BILOXI, MS (Biloxi Shuckers) -

The Biloxi Shuckers hit back-to-back-to-back home runs for the first time in franchise history, coming back to beat the first-place Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 10-5 on Sunday night. Angel Ortega, Javier Betancourt and Jacob Nottingham each went deep in the seventh inning to keep Biloxi alive in the playoff race.

With eight games remaining, the Shuckers are 4.0 games behind the first-place Jumbo Shrimp in the South Division. They play Jacksonville three more times at MGM Park before heading to Mobile for a five-game series against the second-place BayBears to end the season.

Luis Ortiz went 4.0 innings in his first start in two weeks, allowing a two-run home run to John Norwood in the first inning but facing just one over the minimum in his final three frames. The righty struck out one and walked one while throwing 60 pitches.

In the fourth, Nottingham evened the score with a two-run homer off of Matt Tomshaw to tie the game at 2-2. The Jumbo Shrimp answered right back in the fifth, getting an unearned run off reliever Taylor Williams with a two-out triple from Austin Dean to take a 3-2 lead.

After Johnny Davis singled and stole his league-leading 44th base of the season in the fifth inning, Gabriel Noriega came through with a two-out, two-run single to give the Shuckers the lead back again.

Williams came back with a 1-2-3 sixth inning, but Nick Ramirez (W, 7-4) allowed two runs in the top of the seventh to give Jacksonville back a lead at 5-4. But with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Ortega hit a three-run shot off Esmerling De La Rosa (L, 2-2) to put the Shuckers back in front and Betancourt followed with a big insurance home run. The Jumbo Shrimp replaced De La Rosa with Jeff Kinley, but Nottingham greeted the lefty with a deep blast to left-center for his first multi-home run game of the season and second of his career.

Jake Gatewood added an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth, and Matt Ramsey worked the ninth to close out the Shuckers victory.

