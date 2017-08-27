Texas family rescued from flood while Gulfport relatives wait for word

While the physical effects of Hurricane Harvey are being felt on the east coast of Texas, the emotional fallout can be felt more than 400 miles away, in Gulfport.

Tracy McGehee spent all day Sunday on the phone with her son, Clint Williams, who lives in Dickinson, TX. Williams and his family were stranded on the second floor of their flooded home.

"We just sat there waiting on the water to come in," Williams said. "I mean, it was the most helpless feeling I have ever experienced just watching water rush into the house knowing there isn't anything you can do about it."

Williams went to a friend's house Saturday night to watch the Mayweather/McGregor fight. When he returned to his house, the water had begun spilling out of the retention pond across the street.

"We were just in a huge panic just because we had never seen that much water especially for us just relocating from New Orleans to Dickinson, they had told us there was no need to worry about floods," Williams said.

Meanwhile, in Gulfport, McGehee was doing her best to keep calm.

"I was very upset this morning," McGehee said. "He seemed much more calm than I was. I felt so helpless. You know, I wanted to be there for them. But I now you can't get there. There's nothing I can do. So as soon as the roads open we're going to go get them."

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, McGehee finally got the news she was waiting for.

"Thank god. Thank god they're rescued and they brought them to a gas station until they could figure out where to bring them."

Williams says the flooding was so deep, that in his rush to leave, he opened his dresser and it tipped over in the water.

"I'm expecting just a huge mess," he said. "Before we left all of our floors were buckling up and floating. And it was just, honestly, I don't know what I'm going to walk into."

He says even though they were told it wasn't necessary, he did purchase flood insurance on the new home.

Williams and his family found a room at a Galveston hotel after being rescued from their home.

