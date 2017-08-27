Coast church says prayer still works

Sunday marked the end of a two-day Christian Women's Conference at one Biloxi church, considered by many to be a staple in the community.

The message of Sunday's service was simple: Prayer still works.

19-year-old Kayla Ray rejoices to God as she makes her way towards the pulpit.

"Prayer is everything to me. I don't think I would be where I am now if it wasn't for prayer."

She, as well as the entire congregation of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their annual Women's Conference, reminded that prayer still works through faith.

Conference Chairperson Kay Horne says she decided to make that the theme of the conference because of a lack of faith.

"I thought women in this community need a little bit more encouraging. We need them to be equipped to just go out and tell others about Christ," said Horne.

"When we pray, we should ask God to heal the land. We should also ask the Lord to bless and guide those in position."

She's hoping her message can be carried on to the next generation so that young prayer warriors are able to carry on that legacy.

"I think it's very important for the youth to get know Christ to just be joined together with the elders of the church because they've gone through things," said Ray.

"You got to have faith when you pray. If you don't have faith when you pray to God. What's the sense in praying if you don't believe that he's gonna do what you've asked him to do," said Horne.

