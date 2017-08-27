Coast church says prayer still works

Sunday marks the end of a two-day Christian Women's conference at one Biloxi church, considered by many to be a staple in the community. The message of Sunday's service was simple: Prayer still works.More >>
When it comes to drainage, Moss Point has some work to do. "One of the main issues were having with flooding to help with some drainage problems is some of the drains are really stopped up," said Mayor Mario King. So much so that on a dry day like Sunday, the gutters were still filled almost to the brim.More >>
Pay attention to what you are doing. How many times have you heard that command? The consequences when you don't pay attention can be as subtle as stubbing your toe. Or the consequences can be fatal.More >>
As Harvey causes catastrophic flooding over southeast Texas, the question on everyone’s mind in south MS is, “will it come to south Mississippi?"More >>
“Wow. What a storm,” Brad Orrison said in a text to WLOX News. Orrison is in Shreveport, Louisiana, and he’s experiencing the squalls paralyzing Texas and Louisiana. When storms paralyze communities, Orrison and other members of Operation BBQ Relief spring into action. The Shed’s owner is part of that group. The picture he paints about what it’s like near the Texas border is scary.More >>
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >>
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.More >>
A disturbance in the western Atlantic is likely to become a Tropical Depression or a Tropical Storm in the next couple of days, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
