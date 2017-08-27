Will Harvey impact South MS? Yes and no

As Harvey causes catastrophic flooding over southeast Texas, the question on everyone’s mind in south MS is, “will it come to south Mississippi?”

Yes and no.

Let’s get to the "no "part first.

The official forecast track by the National Hurricane Center has Harvey’s center of circulation staying over TX, dipping south towards the coast by Tuesday, then lifting it north and east into eastern Texas and Louisiana.

So, "no" in the sense that the center of circulation is not expected to move into south Mississippi.

#Harvey 10 AM Forecast track takes center of circulation to TX coast then curves north and east. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/avbO0WFKof — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) August 27, 2017

But, tropical systems aren’t just one point on a map. Impacts spread far out from the center.

Now to the yes part.

As Harvey unwinds, it will throw rounds of rain towards southeast Louisiana and south MS. Perhaps as early as Monday night into the day on Tuesday.

The chance for off and on periods of rain will last into the end of the week as Harvey remains west of us and moisture continues to get pumped in from the southerly winds over the Gulf.

How bad is it going to be?

Anytime you have a tropical system to the west of south MS, the forecast can be tricky and a slight shift in the center of Harvey’s circulation east or west could mean more or less rainfall.

Over the weekend, models have come into better agreement that south MS could see widespread 2-4” of rain over the next 5-7 days with some area receiving 4-6.”

The most extreme rainfall totals look to stay west of S MS, but 2-4" with some spots seeing 4-6"over 5-7 days possible. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/6PdFa53oDt — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) August 27, 2017

The biggest threat will be flash flooding where heavy downpours drop a couple inches of rain in a short amount of time, causing streets to flood. That will be a concern throughout the week.

With that said, that seems to have been the concern all summer long.

