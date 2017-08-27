Moss Point ready if Harvey's rains soak the city - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point ready if Harvey's rains soak the city

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Moss Point’s new mayor wants to make sure his city does whatever it can before the rains arrive to prevent potential flooding. Mario King used his Facebook page to make people aware of his city’s preparations.

The mayor asked property owners to help by doing so initial clean up work around their lots. If you have limbs laying on yards or debris “where water flows, make sure those area are cleaned out,” King said.

The Moss Point mayor’s plan was to have crews out over the weekend to clear street drains. “We don’t know when the weather will turn,” he said as he walked down a street and recorded a Facebook Live message to his neighbors. “Let me know how I can help so we can keep our streets the least flooded as possible.”

King’s goal is to make sure rain water has somewhere to go. Otherwise, he fears another heavy downpour will create another flooding issue around town.

Moss Point has sandbags available at the downtown fire station.

“Let’s do the best we can,” Mayor King implored his residents. “And remember, we’re going to rejuvenate Moss Point.”

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Will Harvey impact South MS? Yes and no

    Will Harvey impact South MS? Yes and no

    Sunday, August 27 2017 1:09 PM EDT2017-08-27 17:09:42 GMT
    Forecast accumulated rainfall between Monday and Saturday (Aug 28-Sept 2)Forecast accumulated rainfall between Monday and Saturday (Aug 28-Sept 2)

    As Harvey causes catastrophic flooding over southeast Texas, the question on everyone’s mind in south MS is, “will it come to south Mississippi?"

    More >>

    As Harvey causes catastrophic flooding over southeast Texas, the question on everyone’s mind in south MS is, “will it come to south Mississippi?"

    More >>

  • Coast volunteers try to reach Texas, but it's not easy

    Coast volunteers try to reach Texas, but it's not easy

    Sunday, August 27 2017 11:23 AM EDT2017-08-27 15:23:11 GMT

    “Wow. What a storm,” Brad Orrison said in a text to WLOX News. Orrison is in Shreveport, Louisiana, and he’s experiencing the squalls paralyzing Texas and Louisiana. When storms paralyze communities, Orrison and other members of Operation BBQ Relief spring into action. The Shed’s owner is part of that group. The picture he paints about what it’s like near the Texas border is scary.

    More >>

    “Wow. What a storm,” Brad Orrison said in a text to WLOX News. Orrison is in Shreveport, Louisiana, and he’s experiencing the squalls paralyzing Texas and Louisiana. When storms paralyze communities, Orrison and other members of Operation BBQ Relief spring into action. The Shed’s owner is part of that group. The picture he paints about what it’s like near the Texas border is scary.

    More >>

  • Moss Point ready if Harvey's rains soak the city

    Moss Point ready if Harvey's rains soak the city

    Sunday, August 27 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-08-27 14:53:30 GMT

    Moss Point’s new mayor wants to make sure his city does whatever it can before the rains arrive to prevent potential flooding. Mario King used his Facebook page to make people aware of his city’s preparations. The mayor asked property owners to help by doing so initial clean up work around their lots. If you have limbs laying on yards or debris “where water flows, make sure those area are cleaned out,” King said.

    More >>

    Moss Point’s new mayor wants to make sure his city does whatever it can before the rains arrive to prevent potential flooding. Mario King used his Facebook page to make people aware of his city’s preparations. The mayor asked property owners to help by doing so initial clean up work around their lots. If you have limbs laying on yards or debris “where water flows, make sure those area are cleaned out,” King said.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly