Moss Point ready if Harvey's rains soak the city

As Harvey causes catastrophic flooding over southeast Texas, the question on everyone’s mind in south MS is, “will it come to south Mississippi?"More >>
“Wow. What a storm,” Brad Orrison said in a text to WLOX News. Orrison is in Shreveport, Louisiana, and he’s experiencing the squalls paralyzing Texas and Louisiana. When storms paralyze communities, Orrison and other members of Operation BBQ Relief spring into action. The Shed’s owner is part of that group. The picture he paints about what it’s like near the Texas border is scary.More >>
Moss Point’s new mayor wants to make sure his city does whatever it can before the rains arrive to prevent potential flooding. Mario King used his Facebook page to make people aware of his city’s preparations. The mayor asked property owners to help by doing so initial clean up work around their lots. If you have limbs laying on yards or debris “where water flows, make sure those area are cleaned out,” King said.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey continues to cause travelers from around the country to be delayed.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp started a pivotal series at MGM Park on Saturday expecting a pitcher's duel, but the opposite held true as the Jumbo Shrimp slugged their way to a 7-6 victory.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.More >>
Harvey continues to pound Texas with winds and rain. Based on the current forecast, that is likely to continue into next week.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >>
