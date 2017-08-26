Drag race event raises money to help family of MacKenzie Bozeman

Two-year-old MacKenzie Bozeman gets some cool refreshment from her mother, Jade Bozeman, during a drag race fundraising in Gulfport Saturday. (Photo source: WLOX)

Cars burned the rubber and revved the engines at the Gulfport Dragway on Saturday, all to help a special girl and her family.

Two-year-old MacKenzie Bozeman has Cantu’ Syndrome - a rare condition that affects her major organs, and weakens her immune system.

“The biggest thing is to get awareness out for our daughter,” said her mother, Jade Bozeman. “It’s such a rare condition and there are so many people out there who probably have what she has, but, nobody knows about it.”

The drag race event was coordinated by Jade and her husband Daniel to also raise money for medical expenses.

“The guys, especially the racers, have been so fantastic,” Jade said. “They don’t know us from Adam and they’re willing to give us their time and their money and their everything.”

One of those racers is Shannon Poole.

“We just like helping small children and families,” he said. “That’s what we’re all about.”

In drag racing, it costs about $30 every time racers go down the strip. But, Poole says it’s a price worth paying.

“Absolutely. It’d be worth it for $100 a pass in this situation, you know,” he said. “Helping some families out in South Mississippi and just trying to help find a cure for this rare disease that she has.”

The race drew about 30 competitors, and plenty of fans.

“It means a lot for these people,” Daniel said. “I don’t know these people. This is the first time I’ve met these people. They offered to come out and help and we appreciate it.”

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.