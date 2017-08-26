Drag race event raises money to help family of MacKenzie Bozeman

The Biloxi Shuckers and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp started a pivotal series at MGM Park on Saturday expecting a pitcher's duel, but the opposite held true as the Jumbo Shrimp slugged their way to a 7-6 victory.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp started a pivotal series at MGM Park on Saturday expecting a pitcher's duel, but the opposite held true as the Jumbo Shrimp slugged their way to a 7-6 victory.More >>
Cars burned the rubber and revved the engines at the Gulfport Dragway on Saturday, all to help a special girl and her family.More >>
Cars burned the rubber and revved the engines at the Gulfport Dragway on Saturday, all to help a special girl and her family.More >>
Derek Pruitt is an expert in self defense training. He teaches women how to escape from an attacker and turn their bodies into weapons.More >>
Derek Pruitt is an expert in self defense training. He teaches women how to escape from an attacker and turn their bodies into weapons.More >>
High school football season is in full swing, which means homecoming dances are right around the corner.More >>
High school football season is in full swing, which means homecoming dances are right around the corner.More >>
On Saturday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi hosted workshops aimed to teach students about their rights.More >>
On Saturday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi hosted workshops aimed to teach students about their rights.More >>
Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.More >>
Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.More >>
A teenager died Friday night in custody in an Akron police vehicle.More >>
A teenager died Friday night in custody in an Akron police vehicle.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources have identified the former Columbia fireman who went missing on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources have identified the former Columbia fireman who went missing on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>