PRCC hopeful early home slate leads to fast start

After not winning a single home game last season, Pearl River Community College is hoping to flip the script 2017.

In their first year under interim head coach Ted Egger, the Wildcats host three of their first four games at home, including Thursday's season opener against Northeast.

As PRCC looks to bounce back from their 2-7 finish last year, they are hopeful the friendly start to the season can get the team off to a fast start.

"Everybody wants to play at home and win at home," Egger said. "That's something that truthfully, we haven't done here in a while. We didn't get a chance to win a home game here last year, so that's been one of our goals."

"Absolutely, I'd like to open up with a big win, first home game win in a while," PRCC linebacker and Harrison Central product Chase Crosby said. "It's not anything to stop us, the only people that can stop us is ourselves. We've just gotta come out here, do what we've been taught and perform our best."

Kickoff against Northeast set for 6 p.m. this Thursday.

