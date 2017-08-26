Hurricane Harvey impacts Gulfport flights

Although Hurricane Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical storm, those hoping to travel are experiencing delays.

An 11:39 a.m. arrival, as well as a 9 p.m. arrival, on United Airlines to the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport have been canceled.

Because cancellations extend into Sunday, passengers are asked to continue monitoring their travel plans. The airline is waiving change fees from Aug. 24-29.

Airport officials say the cancellations have impacted a few hundred passengers at this time.

