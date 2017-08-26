ACLU program teaches teens about rights

On Saturday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi hosted workshops aimed to teach students about their rights.More >>
On Saturday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi hosted workshops aimed to teach students about their rights.More >>
Somewhere in the unmerciful deluge of Hurricane Harvey are four volunteers who represent the Gulfport chapter of the American Red Cross. And, they’ll be joined very soon by a second deployment of South Mississippians.More >>
Somewhere in the unmerciful deluge of Hurricane Harvey are four volunteers who represent the Gulfport chapter of the American Red Cross. And, they’ll be joined very soon by a second deployment of South Mississippians.More >>
Derek Pruitt is an expert in self defense training. He teaches women how to escape from an attacker and turn their bodies into weapons.More >>
Derek Pruitt is an expert in self defense training. He teaches women how to escape from an attacker and turn their bodies into weapons.More >>
Although Hurricane Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical storm, those hoping to travel are experiencing delays.More >>
Although Hurricane Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical storm, those hoping to travel are experiencing delays.More >>
Week two of the high school football season was completed Friday night.More >>
Week two of the high school football season was completed Friday night.More >>
A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.More >>
A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>
When used for the right reasons GoFundMe accounts are very helpful, but it has also been a source of Internet panhandling. People have been known to use the fundraising website try to raise money for some of the most absurd things, from butt implants to a guy who needs a treadmill so he can run indoors during the winter.More >>
When used for the right reasons GoFundMe accounts are very helpful, but it has also been a source of Internet panhandling. People have been known to use the fundraising website try to raise money for some of the most absurd things, from butt implants to a guy who needs a treadmill so he can run indoors during the winter.More >>