Harvey stalls over Texas; what can South Mississippi expect? - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Harvey stalls over Texas; what can South Mississippi expect?

Hurricane Harvey spirals inland across Texas Saturday morning Hurricane Harvey spirals inland across Texas Saturday morning
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday night near Rockport, TX as a category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph. Harvey is the first category 4 hurricane to hit the US since Hurricane Charley struck southwest Florida in 2004.

Wind damage and flooding from storm surge and heavy rain have been reported along the Texas coastline.

Now that Harvey has made landfall, where will it go from there?

The current forecast has Harvey stalling over Texas until Monday. This will lead to days of flooding rains over the region. Some areas are forecast to pick up over 2 feet of rain.

The steering currents remain weak, but a general trend among forecast models suggest that Harvey may slowly drift north over Texas during the Wednesday through Thursday time frame.

Video: What can South Mississippi expect? 

Periods of rain will be possible Monday through Friday of next week. Some rounds may be heavy, but if Harvey maintains its track well west of the area, the majority of the heavy rain will stay over Texas and Louisiana. 

A shift to the east would put those higher rainfall totals closer to south Mississippi. Generally speaking, between Monday-Friday, south MS could see 3-6 inches of rain with locally higher totals, especially areas west of Gulfport. As far as high winds and storm surge, that does not appear to be a concern for south Mississippi. 

Eric Jeansonne
WLOX Meteorologist 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Harvey stalls over Texas; what can South Mississippi expect?

    Harvey stalls over Texas; what can South Mississippi expect?

    Saturday, August 26 2017 12:25 PM EDT2017-08-26 16:25:05 GMT
    Hurricane Harvey spirals inland across Texas Saturday morningHurricane Harvey spirals inland across Texas Saturday morning

    Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday night near Rockport, TX as a category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph. 

    More >>

    Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday night near Rockport, TX as a category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph. 

    More >>

  • Gulfport Red Cross teams already in Texas

    Gulfport Red Cross teams already in Texas

    Friday, August 25 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-08-26 03:33:34 GMT

    Rain batters east Texas this morning with a ferocious punch that few communities have ever experienced. Somewhere in that unmerciful deluge are four volunteers who represent the Gulfport chapter of the American Red Cross. And they’ll be joined very soon by a second deployment of South Mississippians whose sole purpose is to provide instant aid to storm stricken Texans.

    More >>

    Rain batters east Texas this morning with a ferocious punch that few communities have ever experienced. Somewhere in that unmerciful deluge are four volunteers who represent the Gulfport chapter of the American Red Cross. And they’ll be joined very soon by a second deployment of South Mississippians whose sole purpose is to provide instant aid to storm stricken Texans.

    More >>

  • Junior Auxiliary hosts annual homecoming closet

    Junior Auxiliary hosts annual homecoming closet

    Saturday, August 26 2017 10:04 AM EDT2017-08-26 14:04:01 GMT
    Homecoming Closet will be held at the OS Senior Citizens Center. (Photo source: WLOX News)Homecoming Closet will be held at the OS Senior Citizens Center. (Photo source: WLOX News)

    If you're still looking for the perfect dress for homecoming at just the right price, the Junior Auxiliary has you covered! 

    More >>

    If you're still looking for the perfect dress for homecoming at just the right price, the Junior Auxiliary has you covered! 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly