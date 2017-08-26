Harvey stalls over Texas; what can South Mississippi expect?

Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday night near Rockport, TX as a category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph. Harvey is the first category 4 hurricane to hit the US since Hurricane Charley struck southwest Florida in 2004.

Wind damage and flooding from storm surge and heavy rain have been reported along the Texas coastline.

Now that Harvey has made landfall, where will it go from there?

The current forecast has Harvey stalling over Texas until Monday. This will lead to days of flooding rains over the region. Some areas are forecast to pick up over 2 feet of rain.

10 AM NHC #Harvey Track. Stalls over Texas then gradual shift back north and east. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/Ojfq4JnRRt — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) August 26, 2017

The steering currents remain weak, but a general trend among forecast models suggest that Harvey may slowly drift north over Texas during the Wednesday through Thursday time frame.

Video: What can South Mississippi expect?

Periods of rain will be possible Monday through Friday of next week. Some rounds may be heavy, but if Harvey maintains its track well west of the area, the majority of the heavy rain will stay over Texas and Louisiana.

A shift to the east would put those higher rainfall totals closer to south Mississippi. Generally speaking, between Monday-Friday, south MS could see 3-6 inches of rain with locally higher totals, especially areas west of Gulfport. As far as high winds and storm surge, that does not appear to be a concern for south Mississippi.



Eric Jeansonne

WLOX Meteorologist



Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.