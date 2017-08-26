FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SHOWDOWN: WEEK 2

St. Martin continued its winning ways by dominating Tylertown 31 to 6 behind junior running back Ham McGee. Coach Eddie Wayne Whitehead's Yellow Jackets are now 2 and 0 after beating Forest Hill last week. St. Martin has outscored their two opponents 62 to 12.

Gulfport traveled to Petal and the home standings Panthers handed the Admirals their first defeat on the season 28-21.

Petal quarterback Jordan Wilson guided his team past a tough Gulfport defense. Admirals fall to 1 and 1.

Ocean Springs couldn't contain Madison Central at Greyhounds Stadium. Running back Cameron White rambled past Ocean Springs defenders for 158 yards in the first half. Jaguars prevailed 35-13.

Harrison Central and Stone clashed in Perkinston. Tomcats defender Enrique Whaley came up with three interceptions to stymie the Red Rebels offense.

Tomcats senior running back Jakalyn Green ripped off a 41-yard touchdown in the first quarter and Stone would post a 21-7 win.

Vancleave used a solid rushing attack to upend home standing West Harrison 30-12. Running backs C-J Johnson and Lane Wise had success busting loose up the middle and around end. Bulldogs quarterback Tristan Glass ran the Vancleave ground game to perfection. The Hurricanes were trying to win back-to-back games since the 2010 season.

There was a thriller in Gautier. Moss Point beat the Gators 30-27 in overtime. Both the Tigers and Gators had trouble punting the football and Moss Point got a safety.

The big play defensively was turned in by Anthony Kirkland after Devon Simpson ripped the ball away from the Gautier running back, Anthony Kirkland grabbed it in mid-air and he was off to the races for a Tigers touchdown.

East Central turned in one of their biggest wins on the football turf in years by knocking off Biloxi 24-10 in Hurley. Head coach Seth Smith and his Hornets opened the season on Friday after a bye last week. Running back Tony Brown ripped off 200 yards on the ground and the East Central defense was rock solid.

Defending 4A South State champion Poplarville cruised past the Blue Devils from Pearl River Central 42-6.

Picayune bounced back after losing to Poplarville last Friday. The Maroon Tide rolled past D'Iberville 31-10.

Hancock secured back-to-back wins to open the 2017 season. The Hawks flew past South Jones 27-24.

Greene County beat George County 14-13, Lanier 26 Pass Christian 21, Escambia Academy over Resurrection 42-21, Prentiss Academy 36 Christian Collegiate Academy 0, Lumberton over Bay High 33-13 and Pascagoula dropped a 36-0 setback to Gulf Breeze, Florida.

St. Stanislaus, Long Beach and St. Patrick had a bye week.

