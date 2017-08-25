Homecoming dresses from their closet to yours

Dresses like these will be sold at value prices thanks to the Junior Auxiliary (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

Before you know it, high schools across South Mississippi will celebrate homecoming. And teenage girls will start shopping for the perfect dress to wear to the annual dance. For some, that shopping spree starts Saturday in Ocean Springs.

The Junior Auxiliary of Biloxi-Ocean Springs hosts its Homecoming Closet. The annual activity provides gently used long and short formal dresses, accessories, and shoes to young ladies. Every item on Homecoming Closet racks is $15 or less.

"This project is about so much more than the dress – it is about building their self-esteem, making them feel good about themselves, and giving them the opportunity create life long memories," said Project Chair Katie Widdows.

Homecoming Closet is open to everyone. Saturday’s sale is from 10 a.m.-2:p.m. at the Ocean Springs Senior Citizens Center. Every student who goes shopping at the Junior Auxiliary event is eligible to win hair services, manicures, and gift certificates to help make their homecoming experience complete.

In the spring, JABOS served more than 200 young ladies through its sister event, Prom Closet. JABOS has high hopes for this year’s Homecoming Closet to be a record breaking success.

