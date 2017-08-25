Gulfport Red Cross teams already in Texas

Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday night near Rockport, TX as a category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph.More >>
Rain batters east Texas this morning with a ferocious punch that few communities have ever experienced. Somewhere in that unmerciful deluge are four volunteers who represent the Gulfport chapter of the American Red Cross. And they’ll be joined very soon by a second deployment of South Mississippians whose sole purpose is to provide instant aid to storm stricken Texans.More >>
If you're still looking for the perfect dress for homecoming at just the right price, the Junior Auxiliary has you covered!More >>
Just in time for hunting season, the Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday makes certain hunting equipment like rifles, archery gear, ammo, and holsters tax free.More >>
A man walks up to a woman and grabs her shoulders. The woman’s instincts take over. Because she’s trained in self defense, she knocks the man’s arms away and throws an elbow to his face. “Boom, boom. That’s it,” said Derek Pruitt. Pruitt is an expert in self defense training. He teaches women how to escape from an attacker and turn their bodies into weapons.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>
