Self defense class can lead to self confidence

Self defense training for women is Saturday at the Ocean Springs YMCA (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

A man walks up to a woman and grabs her shoulders. The woman’s instincts take over. Because she’s trained in self defense, she knocks the man’s arms away and throws an elbow to his face. “Boom, boom. That’s it,” said Derek Pruitt.

Pruitt is an expert in self defense training. He teaches women how to escape from an attacker and turn their bodies into weapons. “Yes we do want to escape,” he said on a recent appearance on WLOX’s 4 O’clock Show. “but we also want to attack back when we’re doing self defense.”

On Saturday morning, Pruitt will oversee a self defense class specifically designed for women. He’ll teach hands-on self defense in a relaxed setting. The goal is to make women more aware of their surroundings, and more aware of the physical tools they have to defend themselves.

His training starts with tip number one, always go with your gut. “If something doesn’t feet right or seem right,” he believes, “definitely go with that.”

What’s tip number two? “We don’t share it publicly,” he explained, “because we want our ladies to know it on a private level.”

The self defense class is from 10:30-12:30 at the Blossman Family YMCA in Ocean Springs.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.